Binance.US Hits $4.5B Valuation In First Outside Financing

By Elise Hansen (April 6, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Binance.US, the U.S. counterpart of global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, said Wednesday that it had raised $200 million in its first outside funding round, giving it a $4.5 billion valuation. The seed-round financing will go toward enhancing Binance.US's platform, launching new products and branding initiatives, the announcement said. Binance.US allows retail and institutional users to buy, sell and convert digital assets, and supports over 85 cryptocurrencies, according to the announcement. CEO Brian Shroder said the company was profitable and hailed the financing as proof of the company's financial and technological strength. "This funding and valuation validate the strength of Binance.US's business today,...

