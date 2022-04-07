The USPTO May Be Miscalculating Patent Term Adjustments

By Tate Tischner, Olivia Block and Ann Slade (April 7, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office released a final rule on June 16, 2020, to revise how it calculates patent term adjustment.[1] But the USPTO's PTA algorithm does not yet fully account for its final rule. Patent applicants may be entitled to additional or less PTA than what the USPTO has calculated and it is an applicant's responsibility to seek PTA corrections. What Are PTAs? In general, a U.S. patent is afforded a 20-year statutory term calculated from its earliest nonprovisional filing date, so any delay by the USPTO in examining a patent application could deny a patentee enforceable patent term...

