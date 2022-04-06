NEAR Protocol Lands $350M For Further Blockchain Adoption

By McCord Pagan (April 6, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- NEAR Protocol said Wednesday it raised $350 million to help it encourage the adoption of blockchain and decentralized technologies in a funding round that included Tiger Global, Republic Capital and FTX Ventures. NEAR said in a post that the funding would be used to continue the decentralization of its ecosystem by investing in industry verticals as well as adding regional hubs around the world. "NEAR is poised to be a leading smart contract blockchain platform, combining first-rate technology with a fast-growing developer ecosystem. We're excited to support NEAR as we ramp up our investments in the digital asset space," Tiger Global...

