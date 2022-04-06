New York AG Accuses Eviction Attys Of Deceiving Tenants

By Hailey Konnath (April 6, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday filed suit against boutique real estate firm Balsamo Rosenblatt & Hall PC and two of its attorneys, accusing them of using deceptive rent collection practices, and lodging frivolous claims against and otherwise taking advantage of tenants. Brooklyn-based Balsamo and partners Robert Rosenblatt and Edward Hall largely represent landlords, according to the attorney general's complaint filed in New York state court. The firm often neglects to conduct meaningful reviews of eviction cases before filing litigation, James' office alleged. That leads to deceptive rent collection letters, unnecessary legal actions against tenants and evictions without cause,...

