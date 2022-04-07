Okla. Woman Cops To $43.8M COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme

By Ivan Moreno (April 7, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma woman has pled guilty to filing for $43.8 million worth of bogus COVID-19 relief loans on behalf of more than 100 entities, New York federal prosecutors have announced. Amanda Gloria pled guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and money laundering in the Western District of New York, where she is scheduled for sentencing July 20, prosecutors said. Gloria, 45, admitted she conspired to submit at least 153 fraudulent applications to the Paycheck Protection Program seeking a total of $43.8 million from May 2020 to June 2021, eventually getting $32.5 million in loans approved for various entities, according...

