Jenner & Block Matches Cravath Scale For Associate Pay

By Kevin Penton (April 6, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP is among the latest law firms to have matched the Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP scale for associate salaries, according to a memo published Wednesday. The Chicago-based firm, with more than 500 attorneys across five U.S. locations and London, hiked its base pay last month to a scale that starts at $215,000 annually for freshman associates and goes up to $400,000 annually for senior associates with the firm since 2015, according to a memo published by legal industry blog Above The Law. Raises will be retroactive to Jan. 1, according to Jenner's March 7 memo. Jenner representatives...

