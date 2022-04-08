3 Insurance Lessons From Target Data Breach Ruling

By Jacquelyn Mohr, Nathan Davis and Tae Andrews (April 8, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT) -- In Target Corp. v. ACE American Insurance Co. decided on March 22, the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota recognized that commercial general liability policies cover losses arising from data breaches, providing useful lessons for every business that suffers a data breach and has a CGL policy. In 2013, Target suffered one of the worst data breaches in history, as hackers compromised the credit and debit card information of millions of its customers. After Target settled a class action brought by the banks and financial institutions that issued the cards for the costs incurred in canceling and replacing the...

