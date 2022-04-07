Insurers Urge Swift Action On New EU-US Data Regime

By Irene Madongo (April 7, 2022, 3:28 PM BST) -- An insurers' trade group on Thursday said it has joined in a call for the speedy implementation of a new framework that will enable data exchanges between European Union and U.S. companies, saying that uncertainty around information transfers hurts businesses. Insurance Europe said it has signed a statement that supports the March 2022 announcement of the new Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework, and also urges for it to be finalized swiftly. It joined a wide group of business associations from around the world, including the Confederation of Danish Industry, a business and employers' organization, and Ecommerce Europe, which represents the European digital...

