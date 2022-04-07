Pension Portal Start Date 'Extremely Ambitious,' Group Says

By Irene Madongo (April 7, 2022, 6:19 PM BST) -- The finance watchdog's plan to have online pension portals up and running by mid-2023 means providers could struggle with the implementation timing, a representative body for pension advisers and service providers warned on Thursday. The Society of Pension Professionals urged the Financial Conduct Authority to be flexible with the implementation date, saying June 30, 2023, is "extremely ambitious." It added that the proposals "only permit the smallest providers to request a later implementation date." The body challenged the plans in its response to an FCA consultation on the digital records, known as dashboards, which are being introduced to help members of retirement savings...

