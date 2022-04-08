HMRC Warns Against Two Tax-Avoidance Schemes

By Matt Thompson (April 8, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The British tax authority has warned anyone participating in two tax avoidance schemes to withdraw from them as soon as possible, publishing the details of the maneuvers for the first time. The schemes, Absolute Outsourcing and Purple Pay Ltd.'s Equity Participation Scheme, involve paying contractors minimum wage, with the remainder of the wage given to them through a fictitious loan to avoid the payment of social security and income tax, HM Revenue & Customs said in a statement Thursday. HMRC listed the address for Absolute Outsourcing as Foerster Chambers, Todd Street, Bury, Greater Manchester, England, and for Purple Pay as Gracechurch...

