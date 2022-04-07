Gov't To Legislate For UK Insurance Insolvency Reforms

By Martin Croucher (April 7, 2022, 2:41 PM BST) -- The government said on Thursday that it will push ahead with legal reforms that will make it easier for regulators to step in to protect policyholders if an insurer looks likely to become insolvent. HM Treasury published an official response to a consultation held in 2021 on plans to bolster the power of the courts to lower the amount of money that insurers regulated in Britain are required to pay out in claims. The right of financial partners to walk away from contracts would also be blocked under the plans. The measures will lower the risk that an already distressed insurer will become...

