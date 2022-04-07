Payments Network Bolt Buys Crypto Platform Wyre

By McCord Pagan (April 7, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Shopping and payments platform Bolt Financial Inc. said Thursday it's purchasing cryptocurrency infrastructure business Wyre in a bid to make it easier to make payments in crypto for digital shopping. The deal, which The Wall Street Journal reported to be valued at around $1.5 billion, is expected to close before the end of the year, according to a joint statement. Bolt aims to combine its one-click checkout product with Wyre's crypto-to-fiat payments system, allowing retailers to accept digital currencies, the statement said. "This acquisition is the fulfillment of a long-time ambition. When I wrote the draft business plan for Bolt, I...

