Fed. Circ. Slams Sanctions Bid In Fight Over Mic IP

By Britain Eakin (April 7, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit judge told ClearOne Inc. on Thursday that it was unlikely to succeed with its argument that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board wrongly barred the company from filing a sanctions motion against rival Shure Inc. in a fight over audio conferencing technology. The panel was considering ClearOne's appeal of portions of an August 2020 PTAB decision in which the PTAB knocked out the bulk of Shure's microphone system patent. ClearOne argued on appeal that the few claims the board upheld should have been found indefinite. The company also said the board abused its discretion by refusing to allow...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS