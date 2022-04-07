Senate Confirms Jackson As 1st Black Woman On High Court

By James Arkin (April 7, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- The Senate voted Thursday to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the 116th U.S. Supreme Court justice and the first Black woman and former public defender ever to serve on the court. The Senate voted Thursday to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, shown here on April 5, to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images) The 53-47 vote confirms Judge Jackson as the replacement for retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, who is departing the court this summer after nearly three decades as a justice. Three Republican senators joined all 50 Democrats in supporting the new justice, giving her...

