Sen. Brown Asks Fed, OCC To Join Bank Merger Review Push

By Jon Hill (April 7, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The chairman of the Senate Banking Committee is calling on the Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to join the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in reassessing their policies for vetting bank mergers, saying a "more energetic, more vigilant framework" is needed. In a Wednesday letter, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio., urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell and acting Comptroller Michael Hsu to put out requests for comment like the one recently published by the FDIC, which has invited feedback on the "effectiveness" of its current merger review approach. "A public comment process would allow Americans to share how mergers...

