Yellen Says Crypto Rules Should Weigh Risks And Rewards

By Elise Hansen (April 7, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on Thursday called for "responsible innovation" in the cryptocurrency space, saying the U.S. government's approach should attempt to mitigate risk and promote "tech-neutral" regulations. Yellen made the remarks at American University's Kogod School of Business Center for Innovation, roughly a month after President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the U.S. Department of the Treasury and other federal agencies to further study the risks and opportunities of digital assets. Yellen said the Treasury Department will be working with the White House and other federal regulators on the priorities outlined in the order, including consumer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS