FDIC Wants Heads-Up From Banks Involved In Cryptocurrency

By Elise Hansen (April 7, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Financial institutions supervised by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. should notify the agency if they plan to engage in cryptocurrency-related activities, the FDIC said in a notice Thursday. Any institutions already engaged with digital assets should "promptly" notify the FDIC and preferably the relevant state regulators, the notice said. Institutions should include detailed descriptions of their activities, so the FDIC can assess the relevant risks, the notice said. The FDIC cited uncertainties around financial stability and consumer protection, among other concerns. "The FDIC will review the notification and information received, request additional information as needed, and consider the safety and soundness,...

