Nursing Home Biz Gets Bankruptcy Court OK For $7.1M Sale

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 7, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt nursing home chain American Eagle Delaware Holding Co. LLC won court approval Thursday to sell two underperforming facilities in Florida for $7.1 million, putting it on track to pay down a series of bonds and pave the way toward confirmation of its Chapter 11 later this month. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge J. Kate Stickles of the District of Delaware approved the sale of the so-called Vista Lake assets to Evanston, Illinois-based skilled care facilities operator Illuminate HC LLC at a virtual hearing Thursday after no one objected. American Eagle sold the facilities in a "robust" virtual bankruptcy auction on March...

