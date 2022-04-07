Ex-Goldman Banker Banned From Banking Industry For Life

By Hailey Konnath (April 7, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve Board has permanently banned a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. investment banker from the banking industry for allegedly mishandling confidential documents, the board announced Thursday. Joseph Jiampietro, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs, hasn't admitted to or denied the allegations, but he's agreed to the prohibition, the board said in a statement. It issued the order last week. According to the reserve board, confidential supervisory information — the type of information Jiampietro allegedly mishandled — includes bank examination reports and other confidential reports prepared by banking regulators. It's illegal to use or disclose that sort of information...

