Missouri Committee Passes Third-Party Litigation Funding Bill

By Ben Zigterman (April 7, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A Missouri legislative committee approved a bill supported by the American Property Casualty Insurance Association that would increase transparency and other requirements for third-party litigation funders. The House Special Committee on Litigation Reform voted 4-3 Tuesday to pass the bill and referred it to the House Rules Committee on Legislative Oversight, according to state records. "The bill addresses a growing and extremely concerning legal trend that puts vulnerable individuals who file a lawsuit at risk of being taken advantage of by private investors," Hilary Segura, APCIA's assistant vice president for state government relations, said in a news release. "APCIA supports reforming third-party...

