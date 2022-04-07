7th Circ. Questions Reviving Ex-GC's Employment Dispute

By Lauraann Wood (April 7, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit seemed unconvinced Thursday a district court should have sided with a Chicago university's former general counsel over claims he was unlawfully fired for airing ethics concerns about a board member who also wanted a paid university position. Former Chicago State University general counsel Patrick Cage asserted during oral arguments that the appellate court should revive the due process claim in his employment dispute because a lower court made a "hodgepodge" of incorrect legal findings when it sided with the university on summary judgment. Chief among those errors was the lower court's failure to consider bylaws as a type...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS