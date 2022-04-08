Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFTC, Florida Cos. Strike $1.8M Deal Over Digital Asset Fraud

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 8, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Florida man and his two companies will give the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission $1.8 million to end claims they misleadingly offered a digital asset by promising purchasers it would give them access to a foreign currency trading algorithm that never received a necessary approval.

The CFTC said Alan Friedland, Fintech Investment Group Inc. and Compcoin LLC agreed to settle the regulator's claims four days into a jury trial as the CFTC laid out its case against them.

The three defendants will pay $1.2 million in restitution and a $600,000 fine as part of the settlement agreement; they are also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!