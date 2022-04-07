Baseball Caps & Unmade Beds: Judges Talk Virtual Decorum

By Jessica Corso (April 7, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A trio of federal judges warned lawyers at an American Bar Association conference in Austin, Texas, on Thursday to be aware of the ethical challenges and professional pitfalls caused by an uptick in virtual hearings and social media use in the courtroom. Second Circuit Judge Denny Chin, former Ninth Circuit Chief Judge Sidney Thomas and Chief Judge for the Southern District of Texas Lee Rosenthal spoke on a panel on legal malpractice, telling the audience about the loss of decorum they've seen since virtual video platforms like Zoom have increased in popularity since COVID-19 shut down courtrooms in the spring of 2020....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS