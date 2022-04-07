Trump In Contempt For Not Turning Over Docs, NY AG Says

By Theresa Schliep (April 7, 2022, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump should be fined and held in contempt for failing to comply with a court order requiring him to provide records in a probe of his business dealings, New York State Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday. Trump should be fined $10,000 per day for failing to provide testimony in the attorney general's probe of his business activities, James said in a motion. A February ruling "unequivocally required" Trump to furnish documents in compliance with the attorney general's subpoenas, James said. New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday said former President Donald Trump should be fined $10,000 a...

