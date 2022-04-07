9th Circ. Revives Attorney's ADA Suit Against Law Firm

By Amanda Ottaway (April 7, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit reinstated a lawsuit Thursday from an attorney who said Watkins & Letofsky LLP violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by refusing to cut her workload when she was suffering from pain and mental health issues, saying there were open questions about whether the statute applied to the firm. A unanimous three-judge panel reversed a lower court's grant of summary judgment to the Nevada law firm Watkins & Letofsky on former associate Amy Buchanan's ADA claims, saying she had shown the firm's branches in Nevada and California might constitute an "integrated enterprise" with enough employees to be covered under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS