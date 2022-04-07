Alaska Challenges Interior's Arctic Wildlife Refuge Expansion

By Clark Mindock (April 7, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The state of Alaska claimed Thursday that the U.S. government erroneously redrew the northwestern boundary of the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge and that the Interior Board of Land Appeals erroneously backed that federal assessment of the boundary. The state's suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior asked the court to set aside the 2020 IBLA decision and declare it arbitrary, capricious, unlawful and an abuse of the federal board's discretion. The state said that the federal government's redrawing of the northwestern boundary of the refuge — which was previously known as the Arctic National Wildlife Range — had illegally expanded...

