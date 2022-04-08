'One Of The Family': Why Trial Attys Love Their Local Counsel

By Cara Salvatore (April 8, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- When key-copying startup KeyMe was preparing for trial against industry giant Hillman Group over a handful of patents, Sean Pak was concerned. The San Francisco-based litigator and co-head of the intellectual property litigation practice at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP would be trying to convince a group of rural Texans that KeyMe hadn't infringed the patents. As a seasoned trial lawyer, Pak knew making an authentic connection to jurors is paramount. He also knew he wasn't the person to do it. For that he would need local counsel. Deron Dacus of The Dacus Firm came highly recommended and his Texas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS