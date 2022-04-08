McCarter & English Brings On IP Partner In Conn.

By Clarice Silber (April 8, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- McCarter & English LLP has tapped longtime patent litigation attorney James Moore Bollinger to become a partner in its intellectual property practice in Stamford, Connecticut. McCarter said Bollinger will focus his practice on pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices. Bollinger told Law360 on Friday that the firm has a very robust intellectual property practice, both in terms of the pharmaceuticals and life sciences areas, along with a number of different technologies that coincide with some other areas he has worked on as well. "It'll be mostly on IP patent litigation, but I also have kind of a nice counseling practice and portfolio...

