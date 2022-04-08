When Congress Seeks Cos.' Nonpublic Info From Regulators

By Angelle Baugh, Perrin Cooke and Mathias Heller (April 8, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Last week's announcement that the General Services Administration approved the sale of the Trump International Hotel in the Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C.,[1] brings to a close one of the most enduring and contentious congressional investigations of the Trump administration. Even as the lease sale likely brings the Trump Hotel inquiry to a close, the investigation — and the recent public release of Trump Organization financial materials obtained from the GSA[2] — offer valuable insights to private parties responding to congressional inquiries of all manners. In particular, as the pace of congressional investigations has continued to escalate in recent...

