Womble Bond Adds Energy Pro In Charleston

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 11, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson has hired an attorney who spent more than a decade in-house at South Carolina's largest public power provider, the firm has announced. B. Shawan Gillians, who was most recently the director of legal services and corporate secretary at ​​public power provider Santee Cooper, joins the firm as of counsel in the capital markets group in its growing Charleston, South Carolina, office, the firm said. In a statement, Merrick Benn, who heads the group, said Gillians' "extensive transactional and C-suite management experience will provide added bench strength and credibility to our deals teams at the senior level.' "Her arrival...

