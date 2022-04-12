NY Feds Drop $500M Fraud Case, Avoiding Misconduct Probe

By Max Jaeger (April 12, 2022, 1:29 PM EDT) -- A sweeping $500 million real estate fraud case ended with a series of minor plea deals involving just a few thousand dollars Tuesday, as New York federal prosecutors tossed their 114-count indictment rather than submit to a potentially embarrassing evidentiary hearing into their own alleged misconduct. It's the second dismissal of the government's indictment of Rochester real estate mogul Bob Morgan, members of his family and business associates, with both prosecutions ultimately undone by the government's failure to timely process and share potential evidence it seized. The initial indictments, which were returned in 2018 and 2021, charged Morgan's company and outside mortgage...

