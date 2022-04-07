IP Forecast: Norton Fights Patent Suit, Armed With New Attys

By Andrew Karpan (April 7, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The company behind Norton's AntiVirus brand of malware detection software has armed itself with some new BigLaw guns to defend against a nearly decade-old patent lawsuit that claims that some of that software was actually developed by professors at Columbia University. U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck said last month that she would be keeping firm to April 12 as the kickoff date for a nine-day jury trial over patents in Columbia University's infringement case against NortonLifeLock Inc., which was known as Symantec Corp. when the lawsuit was originally filed in late 2013. On March 28, Norton picked up a pack of...

