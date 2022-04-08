Youth Seeking A Second Chance Face 'Justice By Geography'

For young people accused of crimes, even those who are acquitted, a juvenile record can hinder their ability to find a job and housing, imposing what some see as a lifelong punishment long after they're served their sentence. (iStock.com/simpson33)

Inequity In Juvenile Justice

Geography isn't the only risk factor for teens seeking to move on from their criminal convictions. Filing the paperwork often requires a home address and a fee payment, which can make the process more complicated for youth who are homeless or low-income.

46%

of youth who are homeless have been in juvenile detention, prison or jail.

42%

of juvenile arrests for property crime involved Black youth, who make up only 17% of the U.S. population aged 10-17.

Nearly 60%

of young people who end up in juvenile court come from families that are either on public assistance or make less than $20,000 a year, one Tennessee study found.

Source: Chapin Hall; Office of Justice Programs 2019 report; 2008 report of the Juvenile Court of Memphis and Shelby County, Tennessee