IP Hires: K&L Gates, Greenberg Traurig, Dorsey & Whitney

By Tiffany Hu (April 8, 2022, 1:24 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates has brought on the former intellectual property chair of Chamberlain Hrdlicka to the firm's Houston office, and two former Akerman shareholders have joined Greenberg Traurig's intellectual property and technology team. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Dorsey & Whitney Aaron Barker Matthew Bethards Jason McCammon Jordan Olsen Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced on March 31 it had hired four intellectual property partners from Stoel Rives LLP's Salt Lake City office, two weeks after another Stoel Rives partner moved to the firm. Aaron Barker, Matthew Bethards, Jason McCammon and Jordan Olsen rejoin their former colleague, trademark...

