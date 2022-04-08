Insurers Eye Role In Nuclear Project Under UK Energy Plan

By Irene Madongo (April 8, 2022, 3:01 PM BST) -- British insurers are "eager to work with" the government on its new strategy to boost low-carbon energy resources and tackle soaring power bills, an insurance trade body has said. The Association of British Insurers said on Thursday that the organization backs government plans to strengthen energy independence and help to tackle the cost of living crisis. Whitehall published its energy security strategy on Thursday, which focused on providing clean and affordable local energy for the long term. The program comes as consumers face spiraling energy costs with gas prices soaring because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The strategy includes relying on...

