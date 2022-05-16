Dechert Loses Battle With ENRC Over SFO Leaks

By Christopher Crosby (May 16, 2022, 12:17 PM BST) -- The former head of white collar crime at Dechert LLP leaked Eurasian Natural Resources Corp.'s confidential information to the Serious Fraud Office during a criminal probe in "serious" violation of his professional obligations, a London judge ruled on Monday. The High Court has ruled that the Serious Fraud Office was not liable for misfeasance in public office but concluded that the agency had induced a Dechert lawyer to disclose confidential information. (SFO) In a blistering 396-page judgment at the High Court, Judge David Waksman said that former Dechert partner Neil Gerrard had disclosed sensitive internal information about alleged corruption and bribery...

