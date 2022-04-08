Insurance Regulator Urges Stronger Supervision Of Run-Off

By Martin Croucher (April 8, 2022, 2:23 PM BST) -- Europe's insurance regulator has issued new rules for companies looking to buy books of insurance business that are closed to new customers as it seeks to offer better protection for policyholders. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said on Thursday that insurers, private equity companies or other entities must prove that they have sufficient funds to be able to pay out on claims before they can strike such deals. The authority issued its supervisory statement amid an increase in private equity companies buying so-called run-off portfolios. Insurers typically place books of business into run-off if they prove unprofitable, meaning that...

