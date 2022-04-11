7 Policy Terms Defensive IP Coverage Buyers Should Note

By Micah Skidmore (April 11, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Intellectual property insurance coverage is having a moment. The post-pandemic economic recovery has been driven to a large extent by technology startups.[1] For a new tech company, strong intellectual property can provide both a competitive and fundraising advantage. Without the ability to protect that intellectual property, the advantage is limited. Effective and appropriate insurance coverage, however, can preserve the company's intellectual property and provide its own basis for corporate exceptionalism and exclusivity. Not all intellectual property is created equal. Neither is all IP coverage. Intellectual property insurance coverage policies are manuscripted, meaning the coverage is not written on uniform state-approved forms,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS