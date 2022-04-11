Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 11, 2022, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Carl Icahn suffered a setback in his quest for Southwest Gas, Cigna Corp. stockholders saw their derivative suit tossed, and Law360 announced its 2022 Delaware Editorial Advisory Board. Here's your weekly roundup of the news from Delaware's Chancery Court. In the Courtroom An attorney for insolvent tech company Stream TV Networks Inc. told Delaware's Supreme Court that state-chartered corporations could flee in response to Chancery Court rulings that upheld a deal allowing directors to hand company assets to secured creditors without a stockholder vote. In oral arguments to overturn Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's series of rulings, Stream TV warned that if the...

