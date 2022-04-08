Stone Brewing Faces Citrus Beer TM Suit After $56M IP Win

By Jasmin Jackson (April 8, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A craft beer maker has tapped Stone Brewing with a trademark infringement complaint in North Carolina federal court over a slogan for citrusy alcohol, filing suit shortly after Stone won a $56 million judgment for its own infringement claims against MillerCoors. Sycamore Brewing LLC contended in its complaint filed Wednesday that beer-making giant Stone Brewing Co. LLC stole its trademarked slogan "keep it juicy" — which Sycamore had registered in August 2021 for the citrus-flavored India pale ale Juiciness IPA — and plastered the mark on packaging for Stone's competing product Hazy IPA. Sycamore argues that Stone is capitalizing on its...

