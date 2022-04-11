Moving Up: Partner Status One More Tool In Hunt For Recruits

Law360 (April 11, 2022, 1:04 PM EDT) -- (iStock.com/peshkov) .has-dropcap {font-size:20px;} .has-dropcap:first-letter { float: left; font-size: 5rem; line-height: 0.75; margin: 0.1em 0.1em 0.1em 0; color:#0E3758; } For ambitious associates, sometimes making partner means moving to another law firm. In recent years, partnership has been a carrot that firms have increasingly used to attract top talent in a seller's market, according to data from Firm Prospects, an organization that tracks the lateral hiring market. In this series, Law360 Pulse examines how the practice has spiked in the last three years and which firms have been most inclined to welcome promising associates with a place in their partner ranks. Additionally, when...

