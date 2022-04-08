'We've Made It': Jackson Celebrates Historic Confirmation

By James Arkin (April 8, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson marked her historic confirmation as the first Black woman to join the Supreme Court at a White House ceremony Friday, thanking those who broke barriers before her and noting her pride at joining the court just one generation removed from parents who grew up under segregation. "It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States," Judge Jackson said. "But we've made it. We've made it, all of us." The ceremony, with speeches from Judge Jackson, President Joe Biden and Vice...

