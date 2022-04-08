Hsu Sees Risk With Greater Stablecoin Regulatory 'Variability'

By Jon Hill (April 8, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu on Friday cautioned that allowing stablecoin issuers to pick from a range of licensing options could work against their overall safety and floated the possibility of requiring that these activities be housed in standalone entities apart from insured banks. Hsu, who leads the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, said in remarks at a Georgetown University Law Center event that as policymakers debate how stablecoins should be regulated, they'll have to decide how much variability to tolerate in applicable oversight standards. One approach would be to require a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS