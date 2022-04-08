CFTC Wins $4.7M Judgment In Danish Forex Fraudster Case

By Al Barbarino (April 8, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A New York district court on Friday ordered a Danish foreign exchange fraudster with four aliases and "no remorse" to pay more than $4.7 million in penalties, hitting him with the maximum possible fine for "egregious conduct" that used fake websites and account statements to dupe more than 100 victims. Danish resident Casper Mikkelsen is permanently banned from trading commodities, was hit with a maximum fine of more than $3.5 million, and must pay back nearly $1.2 million in restitution for his nearly two-year-long scheme, according to Friday's order from Judge John P. Cronan of the Southern District of New York....

