Mich. Pot Shop's License Award Suit 'Goes Up In Smoke'

By Hannah Albarazi (April 8, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge dismissed Lume Cannabis Co.'s lawsuit alleging a municipality unfairly denied its pot shop license by giving it to another applicant with a smaller environmental footprint that planned to revitalize a dilapidated building, ruling that the municipality has discretion to consider such effects on the community. U.S. District Court Judge Gershwin A. Drain said Thursday that a lawsuit filed last year challenging the Michigan village of Pinckney's retail cannabis license application process by Lume lacked a viable claim under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. "Without a viable MRTMA claim, Lume's case goes up in smoke,"...

