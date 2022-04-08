Spanish E-Commerce Fintech Ritmo Snags $200M In Funding

By Benjamin Horney (April 8, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Ritmo, a Spanish financial technology company that provides funding to boost growth for European and Latin American e-commerce startups, has amassed $200 million from a group of private investors led by i80 Group and Avellinia Capital, the companies said Friday. The funding round for Madrid-headquartered Ritmo Capital SL represents "one of the largest funding rounds of any e-commerce finance business in Europe and Latin America," according to a statement. Founded last year, Ritmo has now raised a total of $225 million in debt and equity funding. The fresh capital will be put toward Ritmo's continued growth and expansion, with a primary...

