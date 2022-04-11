Pet Food Seller Sues Freshpet For Alleged $8M Breach

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 11, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania-based animal food distributor has sued pet food company Freshpet in federal court for a contract breach that the distributor claims cost it more than $8 million. In a two-count complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court Friday, Phillips Feed Service claimed Freshpet failed to pay a termination fee for ending the contract early, alleging that the sting of the approximately $5 million dollars it was owed was compounded by a $3 million loss because of Freshpet switching to another distributor. "Freshpet's use of another distributor in violation of the agreement is a breach of the agreement which has caused resultant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS