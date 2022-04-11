6th Circ. Says Arbitration Panel May Clarify Ruling On Atty Pay

By Rick Archer (April 11, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has upheld an arbitration panel's decision that a Michigan law firm must pay $1.3 million to the bankruptcy estate of one of its former attorneys, saying the arbiters were allowed to issue a new, expanded ruling in response to a district court request for clarification. In a decision issued on Friday, U.S. Circuit Judge Danny Boggs, writing for a three-judge panel, rejected Fieger Fieger Kenney & Harrington's argument that the arbitration could not be reopened because the arbiters' original, one-sentence decision was too brief and unambiguous to require clarification, comparing it to a baseball umpire's call. "The call...

