9th Circ. Tosses Mich. Atty's Suit For $2.6M In Atty Fees

By James Mills (April 12, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has upheld a decision dismissing a Michigan attorney's suit seeking $2.6 million in fees from two California lawyers under what he claimed was a fee-sharing agreement in a wrongful death lawsuit over a fatal shooting by a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy. In an unpublished decision handed down on Friday, a three-judge panel agreed with a lower court's ruling that Ernest Jarrett was not entitled to receive part of a settlement simply for having introduced the mother of the slain man to the attorneys who would ultimately resolve her wrongful death lawsuit. "Nothing in the language of the...

