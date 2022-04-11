Judge Trims MasterCard Unit's IP Suit Over Analytics Software

By Jasmin Jackson (April 11, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge has agreed to shave down a trade secrets and patent infringement suit against an analytics company over a MasterCard subsidiary's business analyzing software, tossing fraud and contract breach claims after determining two employment agreements didn't definitively protect the proprietary technology. U.S. District Judge Jill N. Parrish said in a Friday order that confidential business and marketing strategies created by MasterCard Inc.-owned software developer Applied Predictive Technologies Inc. were not shielded by employee contracts signed by the founders of analytics company MarketDial Inc., which APT accused of swiping its proprietary technology and business know-how to launch a rival business....

